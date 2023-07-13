The Lanesboro Barn Dance continues its 29th season with a big dance on Saturday, July 22, at the Sons of Norway Hall in beautiful Lanesboro. Guest caller Sue Hulsether and fiddler Betsy Neil will be on hand along with Bob Bovee on guitar.
The dance starts at 8 p.m. and features lots of traditional square dance and big circles. The evening will also include couples dances like waltzes and polkas. No experience is necessary; no partner is needed, as you can ask anyone to dance. The Sons of Norway has a wonderful dance floor, and it’s always a good time.
For more information, call 507-498-5452, or check out the Lanesboro Barn Dance at www.boveeheil.com.
