The Lanesboro Barn Dance will present another chance to kick up your heels on Saturday, July 23, at the Sons of Norway Hall in Lanesboro. Starting time is 8 p.m., and admission is $8 at the door. Located on Parkway Avenue next to Sylvan Park, the Sons of Norway has one of the best dance floors in the area.
No experience is necessary, no dress code, and you need not come with a partner. Just ask someone to dance. All organized dances are taught. This is like the old-fashioned barn dances that were once the mainstay of entertainment in this part of the country. Just come prepared to have a good time. Dot Kent, noted square dance caller from Whitewater, Wis., will be teaching and calling square dances and big circles.
Guest fiddler Chirps Smith will join organizer Bob Bovee, who will be playing guitar and harmonica, to crank out dance tunes from the South and Midwest.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and culture heritage fund.
For more information, call 507-498-5452 or visit www.boveeheil.com.
