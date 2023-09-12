The last Lanesboro Barn Dance of the 2023 season will be on Saturday, September 23, at the Sons of Norway Hall in Lanesboro. Starting time is 8 p.m., and admission is $8 at the door. Come and help us celebrate the close of our 29th year of traditional dance.
As always, the Lanesboro Barn Dance will feature traditional square dances, big circles, and couples dances like waltzes and polkas. Square and circle dances will be taught and called by Rina Rossi. Rina has previously called the Lanesboro Barn Dance several times and is also a fine musician from Minneapolis, Minn.
Old-time, string band music will be furnished by fiddler A.J. Srubas, also from Minneapolis, and local favorite Bob Bovee, on guitar and harmonica. Srubas recently won the prestigious and hotly contested fiddle contest at the Appalachian String Band Festival in Clifftop, W.V.
No knowledge or dance experience is required, as all organized dances are taught, and you don’t need to bring a partner. This is like the old-fashioned barn dances that were once the main entertainment in this part of the country. Just come prepared to have a good time, and don‘t be shy about asking someone to hop out on the dance floor with you.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
For more information, visit www.boveeheil.com, or call 507-498-5452.
