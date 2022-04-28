Who was Nadia Boulanger? Why did thousands of musicians flock to France to study with “the most influential teacher since Socrates?" Find out as Lanesboro Arts presents "NADIA," on Saturday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the St. Mane Theatre in downtown Lanesboro. Masks are required for this event.
In a mesmerizing one-woman tour de force marrying chamber music with theater, actress/singer Maria Jette explores the memories and secrets behind the legendary and charismatic music teacher, Nadia Boulanger. Music performed by the pianist Eric Fung and the Bakken Trio’s violinist Stephanie Arado triggers Nadia’s memories of her life, the deaths of her father and lover, the complex relationship she had with her sister Lili (“the true genius of the family”) and the “crazy pleasure” she feels teaching. Nadia Boulanger’s brilliance and magnetic personality are showcased in master classes and in private lessons with Copland, Francaix and Piazzola.
The imaginative Stephen Epp focuses on symbolism in his spare yet playful direction of this original Bakken Trio production based on Boulanger’s own quotes, and on scenes recounted by Boulanger students to scriptwriter Mina Fisher. Nadia’s own music and music of her vastly diverse students – Piazzola and Quincy Jones, Lili Boulanger and Copland – permeates the play, even as music formed the backbone of Nadia Boulanger’s life. “NADIA” is the compelling story of a woman tenaciously overcoming sexism in early 20th century Paris to make an unparalleled impact on the musical world.
Maria Jette (Nadia) has appeared with The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Minnesota Orchestra, Houston, Kansas City, San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa, Charlotte, Buffalo, Grand Rapids, Austin, San Antonio and New York Chamber symphonies, Portland Baroque Orchestra and Musica Angelica, and was a regular guest over many seasons at the San Luis Obispo Mozart and Oregon Bach Festivals and the Oregon Festival of American Music. At home in Minneapolis-St. Paul, she’s concertized many times with VocalEssence (under the baton of longtime friend and colleague, Philip Brunelle), Chamber Music Society of Minnesota and Lyra Baroque Orchestra. She was a regular guest for 20 years on Garrison Keillorʼs “A Prairie Home Companion.”
Her 45-plus operatic roles range from Monteverdi's “Poppea” and Handel's “Cleopatra” through Mozart's “Pamina, Susanna and Fiordiligi,” many of them with the late, lamented Ex Machina Antique Music Theatre, where for many merry seasons she portrayed goddesses, queens and mermaids in the Twin Cities. With the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, she starred as “the Mrs.” in the 2002 premiere of Garrison Keillor's “opera,” “Mr. and Mrs. Olson.” Traveling with her own ham, eggs, fox, box, house, mouse, et al., sheʼs performed her own production of Rob Kapilowʼs mini-opera setting of Dr. Seuss’ “Green Eggs & Ham” with festivals, orchestras and chamber groups around the USA, and stopped counting the audience total when it went past 50,000.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Tickets for NADIA are $15, or $12 for Lanesboro Arts members, and are sold online at www.lanesboroarts.org; at Lanesboro Arts Gallery, 507-467-2446; and at the St. Mane Theatre box office beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the night of the concert. The St. Mane Theatre is located at 206 Parkway Ave North in Lanesboro.
