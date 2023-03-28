On Tuesday, April 4, at 7 p.m. at the Blue Heron Coffeehouse, Robert Love, Montana poet, essayist, logger, and conservationist, will read selections from and lead a conversation about his first book, “Pathfinder.” The presentation will be followed by a book signing and an open mic. This event is free and open to the public.
After flying under the literary radar for the past 50 years, Love now shares poems, essays, and tales that present a crystal-clear tableau of a life well-lived in the woods of northern Montana. While some experts make pronouncements about our forests from their padded armchairs, he has been on the front lines. His writings also take us inside his life as a householder and citizen and express his thoughts on hunting and hunting ethics, his involvement with Native American culture, and how to pay attention. There is power, intelligence, and humor in his words. Bob Love is an old soul, a mystic, and a pragmatist. In a letter, Wendell Berry says, “Dear Bob, I’m looking forward eagerly to your book. I love to hear from your neck of the woods when the messenger is you.” Ben Long says, “His life’s work enriches the reader like an old nurse log on the forest floor, feeding future generations.”
This First Tuesday Laureate Writers Series event is sponsored by the Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest in partnership with the Blue Heron Coffeehouse. To learn more about the Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest, please visit sonnetcontest.org or email entries@sonnetcontest.org.
