Gordon Henry is a poet, novelist, editor and scholar. He will read from his latest book of poetry, “Spirit Matters: White Clay, Red Exits, Distant Others” as part of First Tuesday: The Laureate Writers Series. The event will be held on Tuesday, June 6, at 7 p.m. at the Blue Heron Coffeehouse and is free and open to the public. The presentation will be followed by a book signing and an open mic.
Henry is an enrolled member/citizen of the White Earth Anishinaabe Nation in Minnesota. He is also a professor in the English Department at Michigan State University, where he teaches American Indian literature and creative writing. He serves as senior editor of the American Indian Studies Series at Michigan State University Press. In 1995 Henry received an American Book Award for his novel “The Light People,” and his poetry, fiction, and essays have been published extensively, in the U.S. and Europe. In 2004, he co-published an educational reader on Ojibwe people with George Cornell. In 2007, Henry published a mixed-genre collection, titled “The Failure of Certain Charms” with Salt Publishing.
More recently Henry’s writing has appeared in, “Bob Seger’s House,” by Wayne State University Press; Iperstoria, a literary journal, from the University of Verona, Italy; Revolucion: A Cuban Journal, of Havana; “New Poets of Native Nations;” the June 2018 issue of Poetry; “Wassafiri;”and “When the Light of the World Was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through” (2020) and “Living Nations. Living Words”(2021) — two poetry anthologies edited by Joy Harjo. Gordon now lives in Empire, Mich.
This First Tuesday Laureate Writers Series event is sponsored by the Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest in partnership with the Blue Heron Coffeehouse. To learn more about the Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest, please visit sonnetcontest.org or email entries@sonnetcontest.org.
