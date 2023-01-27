On Tuesday, February 7, at 7 p.m., Su Smallen Love will read from her poetry at the Blue Heron Coffeehouse as part of “First Tuesday: The Laureate Writers Series.” The reading will be followed by a short Q&A, a book signing, and an open mic. This event is free and open to the public.
Su Love is the author of six collections of poetry, some published as Su Smallen, including “Buddha,” “Proof,” a Minnesota Book Award finalist, and “Weight of Light,” a Pushcart Press Editors’ Book Award nominee. Her work has been recognized with the Jane Kenyon Poetry Prize and international publications, fellowships, and residencies from, notably, the Vermont Studio Center, the Jerome Foundation with Tofte Lake Center, St. Croix Watershed Research Station, the Minnesota State Arts Board, the Unamuno Author Series in Madrid, Spain, and Salmon Literary Centre in County Clare, Ireland. She is a 2023 recipient of a Creative Support for Individuals grant through the Minnesota State Arts Board. Su was a founding member of Laurel Poetry Collective, a small press that published handsome books and broadsides for ten years. She taught in the graduate creative writing program at Hamline University and has been a visiting artist at several colleges and universities. Su was a professional dancer and choreographer, and her poetry has served as scores for dance and film. You can find some of these films and poems, as well as interviews at sulove.org.
This First Tuesday Laureate Writers Series event is sponsored by the Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest in partnership with the Blue Heron Coffeehouse. To learn more about the Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest, please visit sonnetcontest.org or email entries@sonnetcontest.org.
