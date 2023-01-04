On Tuesday, January 10, at 7 p.m., Joyce Sutphen and Walter Cannon will read from their poetry at the Blue Heron Coffeehouse. Their presentation is part of First Tuesday: The Laureate Writers Series. Please note that because of the holidays, this event will be on the second Tuesday of this month.
Joyce Sutphen is a former poet laureate of the state of Minnesota. Her first collection, “Straight Out of View,” won the Barnard New Women Poets Prize and her collection, “Naming the Stars,” won the Minnesota Book Award in poetry. “Carrying Water to the Field: New and Selected Poems” is introduced by Ted Kooser and contains poems from her first seven full collections. Her chapbook, “This Long Winter,” is now available, and her new book, “That Other Life,” is forthcoming. She is professor emeritus of English at Gustavus Adolphus in St. Peter, Minn. Other chapbooks are “First Words, After Words,” and “Modern Love & Other Myths,” as well as two other books, “Coming Back to the Body” and “Naming the Stars.” Many of her poems reflect her early life on a farm in rural Minnesota.
Walter Cannon is the author of “The Possible World,” a chapbook collection, and his poems, essays, and reviews have appeared in a variety of journals and books including “Nimrod,” “The Blue Earth Review,” “Mid-America Poetry Review,” and “The Upstart Crow.” Cannon co-edited a collection of essays entitled “Who Hears In Shakespeare? Auditory Worlds on Stage and Screen.” Cannon has participated in poetry workshops at Squaw Valley and Sligo, Ireland, in connection with the Yeats School, where he has been an invited lecturer. He also has been the recipient of grants from the Iowa Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities. He is professor emeritus of English at Central College in Pella, Iowa.
Following the readings, there will be a book signing followed by an open mic. This First Tuesday Laureate Writers Series event is open to the public and is sponsored by the Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest, in partnership with the Blue Heron Coffeehouse. To learn more about the Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest, please visit sonnetcontest.org or email entries@sonnetcontest.org.
