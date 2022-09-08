“The Art of Fine Furniture 2022: From Tree to Home” is on exhibit now at the Winona County History Center. Curated by local studio furniture maker, TiAnna DeGarmo, this year’s exhibition highlights the artists’ favorite woods and why specific woods are selected for certain pieces. The exhibit explores grain patterns, veneers, and dives deep into the processes based on how these amazing artists use lumber.
Participating artist David Lane will be speaking during the last day of the exhibit Saturday, September 17, at 2 p.m. He will present “Grain Power: Learning from Traditional Korean Masters.” When you walk in the woods, can you hear the voice of the trees? Can you sense the living soul of the originating tree within an item of furniture in your home? If you woodwork, do you see yourself as a master or servant of the tree whose wood you work? Korean masters of the Josun period certainly did. David will share insights into the use by these masters (Somokjang) of three native wood species to describe their world through grain, based in a deep reverence for the tree's soul and history. Images from the world-class collection of traditional Korean furniture at the University of Minnesota's Weisman Museum will be presented.
“The Art of Fine Furniture” exhibit is sponsored by WNB Financial and the Minnesota Woodworkers Guild. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
The Winona County Historical Society is online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information. The Winona County History Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
