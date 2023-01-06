On Monday, January 16, at 1 p.m. in the Briarcombe Room of the Winona County History Center, Emilio Degrazia will present the second part of his paper, "The Writing Life."
The active discussion elicited by the beginning of this presentation on December 19 allowed him time to proceed only halfway through his interesting paper. On January 16, he will present the remainder of this presentation in which he discusses the situation of the writer as we move from what he calls the Age of the Book to the Digital Age. Along the way, he looks at some of the strengths and weaknesses of writing as a way of interpreting experience and suggests what some of the important features of the writing life are. All are welcome, whether Learning Club members or not.
