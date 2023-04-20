Lanesboro Arts is thrilled to announce the 2023 lineup of the popular outdoor summer music series, Rhythms on the Root. The series activates the vibrant asset of Gateway Park as a place for the Lanesboro community and visitors to gather and celebrate with live music. The series offers an infectious range of music, including indie rock, dream pop, and alternative country from regionally acclaimed bands General B and the Wiz, Sleeping Jesus, and Faith Boblett.
The concerts will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month from June through August. Tickets are on sale now and are $20 for general admission and $15 for Lanesboro Arts members (free for youth age 12 and under, but ticket still required).
General B and the Wiz will perform Saturday, June 10, from 6-7:30 p.m.General B and the Wiz is a blues-influenced indie rock band. As collaborative songwriters, General B and the Wiz delivers high-energy music to keep their audience both laughing and dancing.
Sleeping Jesus will perform Saturday, July 8, from 6-7:30 p.m. Started in Winona by Nick Elstad, the indie, dream pop band features Tyler Steinley, Andy Bauer, Seamus St. Clair, and Dante DeGrazia.
Faith Boblett will perform Saturday, August 12, from 6-7:30 p.m. Faith Boblett is a singer-songwriter based in Minneapolis who has roots in various musical genres. In 2018, she was named one of the Best New Bands by First Avenue.
Seating will be first-come, first-served general admission. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair or blanket to sit on in the park.
The Rhythms on the Root series is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. This series is also supported by Inspire(d) Magazine and Wisconsin Public Radio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.