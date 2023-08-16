Join us at Merrick State Park on August 19 at 7 p.m. at the park Nature Center as we welcome back Jen Zemke. A chemistry professor by day at Winona State University, Jen has been playing publicly as a “hobby” (her word) for over 20 years. We call that more than a hobby.
Jen will share with us her favorite classic rock, country, pop, and if we’re lucky, maybe even some originals. Who knows what she’ll play? It could be anything from Janis Joplin to Lady Gaga.
This is a free event, although a valid park pass is required per vehicle. Fill your car or van, and bring your friends to enjoy an hour of musical entertainment.
However, if there is lightning in the area, the program is canceled. If there is only rain in the area, the program will go on.
