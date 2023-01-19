The Fountain City Business and Community Group is proud to sponsor Crooked Willow at a winter concert on Saturday, February 11. The band will be performing on the 100-year-old Fountain City Auditorium stage. Crooked Willow, an Americana acoustic band of Driftless area musicians, previously performed in Fountain City last summer as part of the Rhythms by the River concert series.
Tickets for the concert are $8, only $2 for children 12 and under, and are available at Hardt's Music in Winona or at Waumandee State Bank in Fountain City. They can also be purchased online at www.visitfountaincity.com. Ticket sales will help fund the 2023 Rhythms by the River lineup. Seating is limited, and any remaining tickets will be made available at the door.
The doors of the Fountain City Auditorium (42 North Main Street) will open at 6 p.m. Opening music begins at 6:20 p.m., and Crooked Willow will perform at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase during the concert. Follow the group's Facebook page (@FCBCGroup) for more details and other community event updates.
