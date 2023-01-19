The Pistol Whippin Party Penguins bring their Americana sounds to WideSpot in Wabasha on Saturday, January 28. Look for country, bluegrass, blues, and rock influences, highlighted by superb four-part harmonies.
WideSpot, the premiere entertainment venue in the Lake Pepin region, is located in Wabasha in Minnesota’s Broadway Theater at 611 Broadway Avenue in the historic Mittel Schule building. The venue features a larger auditorium with over 300 seats and on-site parking,
The bar, serving beer, wine, water, and sodas, will be open as well. Showtime will be at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
WideSpot offers a wide range of musical and theatrical acts. Our winter/spring schedule includes performances by Irish-themed Four Pints Shy; Pat Donohue and the Prairie Allstars; Copper Box, an American Music outfit that plays Cajun/zydeco music; and the great Avey Grouws Blues Band. Theater buffs have the opportunity to catch the Chameleon Theatre Circle as they present the play “Mom.”
Schedules and advance tickets for all shows are available at www.widespotperformingarts.org or by calling 715-448-0536.
