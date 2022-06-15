Join us at Merrick State Park’s Nature Center at 7 p.m. on June 18 for the music of Jen Zemke. A chemistry professor by day, Jen has been playing publicly as a “hobby” (her word) for over 20 years. We call that more than a hobby!
Jen will share with us her favorite classic rock, country, pop, and if we’re lucky, maybe even some originals. Who knows what she’ll play? It could be anything from Janis Joplin to Lady Gaga!
The event is free, but a valid park pass is required to enter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.