The Twin Cities-based music ensemble, The Poor Nobodys, will perform a live original score accompanying the screening of the silent Swedish film, “A Man There Was” at the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 28. Following the screening, there will be a Q&A, a short intermission, and an additional set of original music by the band. Poor Nobodys member Eric Struve is a former member of the band, Pert Near Sandstone. There is a suggested donation of $10.
Based on Henrik Ibsen’s epic poem and directed by Victor Sjöström, “A Man There Was (Terje Vigen)” was released in 1917 when many Scandinavian immigrants were arriving in Minnesota. The film tells the story of a Norwegian sailor who, in 1814, takes on a British blockade to find food for his family. Considered to be one of the crowning achievements in Swedish silent film, “A Man There Was” cemented Sjöström’s reputation as a director (and actor) of the highest caliber. This rare screening is part of a statewide tour by the Poor Nobodys in support of this classic film.
The Poor Nobodys have been composing and performing since 2008. They’ve written many original scores for both classic and new films, including “Night of the Living Dead,” Douglas Fairbanks’ “The Black Pirate,” and Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Lodger.” They have collaborated with venues such as the Trylon Microcinema, the Southern Theater, and the Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis; the Minnesota History Theater in St. Paul; the Ark Center for the Arts in Viroqua, Wis.; and many other venues in the Midwest and beyond. In 2014, a European tour gave the group the opportunity to perform in cafés and theaters in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and France.
Poor Nobodys member Eric Struve is a fiscal year 2022 recipient of a Creative Support for Individuals grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Masks are encouraged but not required. For more information on this event or other events hosted by the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
