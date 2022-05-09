Elizabeth Pearse Old Main

Elizabeth Pearse

Liz Pearse will present a voice and piano concert at Old Main Saturday, May 14, at 7 p.m. to celebrate her birthday. Following is a concert description from the Fanfare Magazine: "For the past five years, soprano Liz Pearse has celebrated her birthday by performing a concert of vocal music from the piano. For her fifth annual performance (and her Old Main debut), Liz will present a number of her favorite songs both old and new from music by Richard Strauss and Francis Poulenc to more recent songs by Florence Price and Betsy Jolas, as well as a number of songs written for her to sing and play. The concert concludes with a world premiere of ‘The Diver’ by composer Andrea Reinkemeyer, whose music ‘offers a luminous glimpse of the next world.’” Coffee and treats will be served at a reception following the concert.  Admission is  $10 for adults, $5 for college students, and free for high school students and children. The Old Main Cultural Center is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville.