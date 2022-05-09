Liz Pearse will present a voice and piano concert at Old Main Saturday, May 14, at 7 p.m. to celebrate her birthday. Following is a concert description from the Fanfare Magazine: "For the past five years, soprano Liz Pearse has celebrated her birthday by performing a concert of vocal music from the piano. For her fifth annual performance (and her Old Main debut), Liz will present a number of her favorite songs both old and new — from music by Richard Strauss and Francis Poulenc to more recent songs by Florence Price and Betsy Jolas, as well as a number of songs written for her to sing and play. The concert concludes with a world premiere of ‘The Diver’ by composer Andrea Reinkemeyer, whose music ‘offers a luminous glimpse of the next world.’” Coffee and treats will be served at a reception following the concert. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for college students, and free for high school students and children. The Old Main Cultural Center is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville.
Latest News
- Sorensen wins wild Dairyland Showdown finale
- Winona Steamboat Days History Contest
- Cardinals baseball ends 2022 with sweep of Knights
- Winona State track and field competes at Mankato
- Winona martial artists medal in Hopkins
- Winhawk track and field athletes earn podium spots
- WSU’s Holland finishes season at NCAA Regional
- Warrior softball falls in conference final, joins NCAA tourney
Most Popular
Articles
- WPD: 8 cited, officers used mace in fights
- Police Blotter
- Winona council hears $38M+ public safety proposal
- Short on workers, Behrens turns to robots
- Police Blotter
- DFL congressional hopefuls visit Winona
- WSU ‘pauses’ journalism major
- Wiltgen, Mary Jo
- Four hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 43
- Mankato Ave.: More road work will begin in mid-May
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.