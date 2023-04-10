“Putting Play Clothes On” is an exhibition of paintings by Donna Miliotis opening on April 14. The show will run through May 28 at the Winona County History Center (WCHC). An opening reception is on Friday, April 14, from 4-6 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
Donna majored in art and psychology as an undergraduate and drew, painted, potted, and wove throughout her career as a child psychologist. Upon retirement in 2020, she moved to Winona to be surrounded by nature, family history, and a community which appreciates the arts. Her colorful oil paintings in this show were inspired by plants, people, and bluffs before taking on a life of their own.
Learn more at winonahistory.org, call 507-454-2723, or stop in the Winona County History Center, open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
