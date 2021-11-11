On November 9, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded 54 grants for a total of $419,420 in funding to applicants throughout Southeast Minnesota. This included 21 Legacy grants for $193,085, 12 Programming Grants for Arts Organizations for $57,750, four Small Towns/Rural Areas grants for $17,010, two Arts Management Training Grants for $1,575, and 15 General Operating Support grants to arts organizations for $150,000.
SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.
For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Drive NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found at www.semac.org.
Local grantees include:
•Bluff Country Studio Art Tour received a $5,000 Programming Grant grant for 2022 Bluff Country Studio Art Tour.
•Frozen River Film Festival received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for staffing and salaries.
•Great River Shakespeare Festival received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Community Engagement Theatre Project.
•Mid West Music Fest received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for MWMF programming 2022, and a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for administrative expenses.
•River Arts Alliance received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for staffing and salaries.
•Theatre du Mississippi received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Mystery at the Lodge.
