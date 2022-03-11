On March 8, 2022, the board of directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded 35 arts programming grants for a total of $155,335 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota. This included 25 Individual Artist Grants for $100,335, five General Operating Support Grants to arts organizations for $50,000, three School Residency Grants for $9,000, and two Opportunity Grants for $1,000.
Winona County artists and organizations awarded grants include:
- Doctor Bob Armstrong received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for “Introduction to Puppetry; building rod puppets.”
- Mary Farrell received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for “Lake Winona: Getting Back to Health.”
- Parker Forsell received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for “Discovering the Ocooch Mountain Echo.”
- Sarah Johnson received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for “You Are Not Alone Mural.”
- Jon Swanson received a $4,335 Individual Artist Grant for “Images of Mid West Music Festival 2022.”
- Elizabeth Tevis received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for “Suminagashi Scape: The Driftless.”
- LaVonte Thompson received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for “Give Me My Flowers: Exalting Black Women.”
- Mai'a Williams received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for “Blooming.”
SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.
For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr. NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on our Web site at www.semac.org.
