On August 15, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded 17 individual artist grants for a total of $67,000 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota. This included nine emerging artists and eight advancing artists.
SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.
For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Drive NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on our website at www.semac.org.
Winona County grants:
• Timothy Ahrens, Altura, received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for “Farming for Food.”
• Lisa Becker, Saint Charles, received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for merging video arts with photography.
• Ken McCullough, Winona, received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for “Rime of the Ancient Mariner.”
• Michael Munson, Winona, received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for “Perihelion Day.”
• Sunny Nahrgang, Winona, received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for continuing art after schooling.
• Rachael Nunemacher, Saint Charles, received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for “Flash Flood.”
• Taliesin Nyala, Winona, received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for handmade wooden dedication gifts.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
