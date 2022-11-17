Gary Evans, local author and former president and CEO of Hiawatha Broadband Communications, will be at Paperbacks and Pieces the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, November 25. Evans will be selling and signing his first five novels and also discussing his sixth novel, “Reunion Retribution,” which is expected to be published in early 2023.
Asked about the gap of several years between the publication of his novel, “Cold Case Chase,” and the new book, Evans said, “When I finished the book, both my editor and former publisher said they felt the novel was my best. In addition, they suggested I seek an agent to handle publication of this book.”
Evans noted that, “The quest for an agent is intense. I employed an incredible coach, Mark Malatesta, who helps authors achieve representation. Malatesta made it clear in our first discussion that he would read ‘Reunion’ and make a decision about working with me when that was done. I was very relieved when he told me two days later that he would be proud to work with me.”
“In spite of how difficult it is to interest an agent in representation,” Evans said, “Malatesta told me that he didn’t want one agent interested; he wanted several agents competing to represent me. I kind of said OK with my tongue in my cheek, but darned if that isn’t the process.”
Although querying agents began just a week ago, already two agents have expressed interest, Evans said. “I really have been too busy to think about it,” he continued. “I’m working on another novel that I am calling ‘The Search,’ and I am excited at how it is developing.”
Evans will be at Paperbacks and Pieces, 429 Mankato Avenue in Winona, throughout the day Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.