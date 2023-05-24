Paper Cat Films presents a free screening of “Artemis – In Celebration of Seasoned Women!”, a documentary film celebrating women who defy the notion that “women of a certain age” become invisible in society. “Artemis” busts that myth by showcasing and showing off our local community’s wealth of seasoned female artists, activists, wise owls, biz wiz’s, makers, bakers, movers and shakers — and includes interviews with several Winona area women. “Invisible Woman Syndrome,” (coined by the media) begs the question “invisible to whom”? Produced and directed by award-winning local filmmaker Kristine Hipps, in association with Engage Winona’s Lived Experience Leaders Project. The evening includes photography and art by Winona State University students. The screening is at the Winona Arts Center on Sunday, June 4, at 6 p.m. Free admission. Light refreshments following the screening.
Latest News
- Winona Health Simulation Lab earns Workforce Innovation Award
- Historical Society Saturday walking tours begin May 27
- WH Urgent Care Memorial Day hours
- Celebrating National Public Works Week
- Hiawatha Valley Mental Health open house & ice cream
- Art of Fine Furniture exhibit opens June 3
- Bach Society brings mini-concerts to Winona May 25
- Sandbar Storytelling Fest to launch ‘Business and Immigrant Stories’ series
Most Popular
Articles
- Winona Axe and Arcade opens at mall
- Police blotter
- Police: Driver was intoxicated in crash that injured family
- Machining team competes in national championship
- County Board favors ban on dog breeders
- Seniors reflect on high school lessons
- Who brings a gun to a colonoscopy?
- Burkhardt, Richard
- Police blotter
- Re: ‘Why I voted against school lunch bill’
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.