Artemis documentary WAC

Submitted photo

 

Paper Cat Films presents a free screening of “Artemis – In Celebration of Seasoned Women!”, a documentary film celebrating women who defy the notion that “women of a certain age” become invisible in society. “Artemis” busts that myth by showcasing and showing off our local community’s wealth of seasoned female artists, activists, wise owls, biz wiz’s, makers, bakers, movers and shakers — and includes interviews with several Winona area women. “Invisible Woman Syndrome,” (coined by the media) begs the question “invisible to whom”? Produced and directed by award-winning local filmmaker Kristine Hipps, in association with Engage Winona’s Lived Experience Leaders Project. The evening includes photography and art by Winona State University students. The screening is at the Winona Arts Center on Sunday, June 4, at 6 p.m. Free admission. Light refreshments following the screening.