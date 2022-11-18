On November 15, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded 50 arts programming grants for a total of $347,410 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota.
The local awards include:
•Bluff Country Studio Art Tour received a $5,000 programming grant for Bluff Country Studio Art Tour 2023.
•Great River Shakespeare Festival received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Shakespeare for Young People Classes.
•Mid West Music Fest received a $10,000 Legacy grant for music festival expenses in 2023.
•Saint Mary's University Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Celebrating 50 Years of Artistry and Community.
•Theatre du Mississippi received a $5,000 Programming grant for an original play competition.
•Winona ORC Industries received a $5,000 Legacy grant for Showing Off Our Colors.
•Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center received a $5,000 Legacy grant for Stringwood Chamber Music on the Hill in Lanesboro.
•Lanesboro Barn Dance received a $4,520 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for 2023 Barn Dance Series.
SEMAC is the state arts board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.
For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance visit www.semac.org, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Drive NW, Rochester, MN 55901, or call 507-281-4848.
