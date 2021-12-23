Lanesboro Arts is proud to present the annual Juried High School Art Show from January 8-23, showcasing artworks by 9-12th grade students from Chatfield, Fillmore Central, Lanesboro, and Rushford-Peterson high schools. The show features a variety of art projects, including those in ceramics, acrylics, pastels, ink, pencil, photography, and mixed media sculpture.
Stena Lieb, Lanesboro Public Schools visual arts and journalism teacher, touts the show’s role in developing young artists. “Some students who choose to participate may not be very confident in their skills and are afraid to show off their work. In our art classes, we work on building confidence and trying new mediums ...The show at Lanesboro Arts helps to prove that these student artists can achieve what they put their minds to.”
“At Lanesboro Arts, we’re thrilled to provide a professional gallery experience for our local student artists,” said Kris Viesselman, gallery director. “We’re encouraging everyone to stop by and support these creative efforts.”
The show opens with a celebratory artist reception (masks required) from 5-7 p.m. on January 8 and runs through January 23. Visitors will get a chance to talk to the student artists themselves while viewing the work. Always free and open to the public, gallery hours are Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (or by appointment).
COVID-19 update: The health of our visitors, staff, and volunteers is at the forefront of our minds at Lanesboro Arts. We have taken precautions to ensure the safety of our customers. Masks are required in the gallery, and visitors are limited to one social unit in the gallery at one time.
The exhibit is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. For more information visit www.lanesboroarts.org, call 507-467-2446 or email gallery@lanesboroarts.org. The exhibition gallery is located at 103 Parkway Avenue North in Lanesboro.
