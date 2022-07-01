Winona County Historical Society archivist, Walt Bennick, has a new book, “Winona County,” highlighting rural historic images of the rural heritage of Winona County. The new book costs $23.99. This is the third of Walt’s local books, which include “Winona” and “The Upper Mississippi River at Winona.” The History Center Shop has the set of three for $64.99.
Visit with Walt, and get your copies signed at the Rural Heritage Museum on July 8 and Aug. 27, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. He will also be at the St. Charles Public Library on July 18 at 6:30 p.m.
Winona County Historical Society is online at www.winonahistory.org, or call 507-454-2723 for more information. The Winona County History Center is open daily, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
