Lanesboro Arts is thrilled to present “Local Lovebirds: A Lanesboro Valentine’s Variety Show” on Friday, February 10, at 7 p.m. at the St. Mane Theatre. All types of love take center stage for this community-driven variety show of music, poetry, and theater — romantic, familial, platonic, love of dogs, and beyond!
Drawing from Lanesboro area talent, audience members will bask in the many forms of love lauded by the evening’s performing romantic duos, creative partners, and featured guests. The two talented hosts, soprano Rachel Storlie and Commonweal actor Stela Burdt, bring the local performers together for an entertaining evening of music, skits, and poems, in addition to some performances and banter of their own.
Rachel Storlie is a soprano who hails from Spring Grove, Minn. She is a 2010 graduate of Luther College and completed her Master of Music in vocal performance at the University of Northern Iowa from the studio of Dr. Jean McDonald. Storlie enjoys musical research and performance of obscure vocal literature and, in 2015, was awarded a research grant pertaining to Belgian composer Désiré Pâque at the Royal Conservatory in Liège. She also contributed to and presented at the 2016 Midwest Regional National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) conference the research project “Redefining Success: A Singer and Teacher’s Guide.” Storlie currently teaches voice at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, as an alumni guest lecturer in music and fondly recalls her undergraduate performances with the Luther College Orchestra as a Concerto Contest finalist and soprano soloist for the Brahms Requiem.
Stela Burdt (she/her) is grateful to celebrate her 22nd season with the Commonweal Theatre family. Past onstage work includes roles in “Souvenir,” “Woody Guthrie’s American Song,” “Crimes of the Heart,” “Zombies from the Beyond,” “A Midnight Dreary,” “Harvey,” and “Man of La Mancha.” In addition to performing, Stela is a music director, sound designer, freelance vocalist, and the Commonweal’s patron relations manager. Currently, Stela is in the role of a lifetime as mom to Kieran. Love and light, #TeamScottyForever.
Tickets are $20 ($15 for Lanesboro Arts members) and are available now at lanesboroarts.org.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.