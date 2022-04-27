Local play highlights mothers’ journeys

by CHRIS ROGERS
A new local play follows one of life’s most fundamental relationships: mothers and their children. “If It Isn’t One Thing … It’s Your Mother!” follows the true story of three mothers, their children, their marriages, and the challenges they overcame — including 20th-century expectations for women and motherhood.
Winonan Margaret Shaw Johnson — who wrote the play with Winona Post founder Fran Edstrom — enjoyed a career as a judge and became a prolific playwright, but her mother, Helen Shaw, was the first girl in her family to attend high school and had to leave home at the age 12 to do so. Growing up on a farm outside Neola, Iowa, with just a horse-drawn wagon to travel, the nearest high school was too far for her to attend otherwise. So young Helen Shaw set out on her own. That independent streak is mirrored by the play’s other two main characters: Mugs Muraine Bowler, Edstrom’s mother, and Sylvia Seaton, the mother of local lawyer Laura Seaton.
The play follows the women through “the stages of motherhood,” actress Julie Heukeshoven said. In one scene, Heukeshoven’s character is flabbergasted by Mugs’ decision to join the U.S. Navy women’s auxiliary as a code breaker during World War II. “My aunt said the recruiter was probably handsome,” Edstrom joked. “I’m off on the adventure of my life,” says Mugs, played by Kyleigh Chandler.
When a young Sylvia Seaton is pressured to retire from teaching — because married women are supposed to be homemakers — Shaw Johnson said, “She resisted. She refused to quit and continued teaching for as long as she wanted to.”
The story follows these women through the sometimes “push-and-pull” relationship with their children all the way up to the end of life, with turns both comical and tragic. While a dying Mugs wrestles with whether to get a do-not-resuscitate order, an older Seaton adds a little booze to her Ensure to make Brandy Alexanders.
“It was the odds they were up against,” Edstrom said of what inspired her to write about the three women. “My mom had six kids and got a Master’s degree at the same time.” She added, “We tend to think of the Greatest Generation as men, but there were all these women doing brave things.”
“It’s kind of interesting how, over a couple generations, these women were able to overcome things and see their children into better lives,” Shaw Johnson echoed. She added, “Our mothers were very, very brave and we’re proud of them for that.”
Saint Mary’s University Theater Professor Judy Myers is directing the play, with a cast that features local actors, college students, alumni, and a local high school student. “Some of the scenes of older mothers and their daughters resonated so much for me,” she said.
Chandler, who plays both young Mugs and one of Mugs’ daughters in a scene with an older actress playing Mugs, said she enjoyed getting to mimic some of the older actress’ mannerisms and use them with her younger Mugs character. Heukeshoven — a young mother herself — said it was fascinating to perform as an older mother, joking about her kids being monsters. “I think these are going to be things I’m going to say 20 years from now,” she said.
The play will be presented at the Academy Theater at the Valencia Arts Center at 1164 West 10th Street in Winona on May 6 at 7 p.m., May 7 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., and May 8 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available at itsyourmother.eventive.org/welcome.
