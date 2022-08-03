Local poetry contest draws int’l competition

by CESAR SALAZAR
The 2022 Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest attracted more than 700 entries from as close to home as here in Winona to as far as Malaysia. Ted Haaland continues to honor and remember his late wife, who enjoyed and appreciated the art of poetry, by supporting the contest as the benefactor. This year, judges selected 28 entries over four categories as the winners of this year’s contest.
The contest is a way for poets and creative artists to challenge themselves to create art within the boundaries of sonnets. The contest’s entries are a testament to the event’s popularity, with it slowly growing every year.
The sonnet contest is truly open to everybody, according to the contest organizer Heidi Bryant. “We get entries from all over the world, and it gives everybody an opportunity to participate,” Bryant said. She continued, “This is so much better than just having a small local gathering because we can reach so many more people, and the winners can have their families and friends log in to see this … So it gives it a much longer life, which is just a wonderful thing.”
The contest was originally held only in person, with actors from the Great River Shakespeare Festival (GRSF) acting out the sonnets. The contest was held virtually during the COVID pandemic, and due to its success, gave organizers the idea to make the event hybrid this year. Ten of the winning sonnets were read in person, while the other 18 were read via Zoom.
Local contestant Marcia Ratliff’s poem was selected as one of the top four sonnets in the contest. She said she had been working on her entry on and off for the past five years. “This year was the year that it felt ready, and I was pretty shocked when I won!” she exclaimed. She continued, “It was just kind of cool to be a local winner. I know that that’s fairly rare for the contest because they receive submissions from so many places, that the odds of it being someone from Winona are fairly low.”
Ratliff’s sonnet titled “First Married Christmas” was on the topic of two lovers sharing Christmas. It left many of the guests at the event roaring with laughter.
Alongside Ratliff, the other winners of the top-four category were “faraway mind” by Maithreyi Bharathi of Saratoga, Calif.; “Putin’s Mariupol” by Michael Harty of Prairie Village, Kan.; and “A Death in Autumn” by Miles David Moore of Alexandria, Va.
Other winning entries included four winners in the Regional category, four winners in the Youth category, and 16 winners in the Laureate’s Choice category. For results and to read the sonnets, visit sonnetcontest.org.
One of the Sonnet Contest’s speakers and artistic director of the GRSF, Doug Scholz-Carlson, read some of the winning sonnets for people who were unavailable to attend. “There were so many great ones and so many lovely ones that I heard,” he said. “I’m always a little partial to the humorous ones. I just love that there’s such a range of experience in the sonnets and I think it’s really beautiful.”
From its humble beginnings with a mere 85 entries 10 years ago to where it stands today, contest organizers and participants hope to see the contest continue to grow. “I just think it’s a terrific event and it’s amazing,” Scholz-Carlson said. “It’s just remarkable to see how it’s grown over time.”
“I’m a musician, but it’s been a labor of love to be able to work on this contest because I get to meet so many people from around the world,” Bryant said. She continued, “It’s just a really, really wonderful thing, and it’s just kind of neat that we’re doing it here in Winona. It’s another one of the great things that are happening in Winona.”
