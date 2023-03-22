Winona recording artist, Blunt Blade, recently produced his self-titled debut album, “Blunt Blade,” through Sharpening Stone Records, LLC. Mixed and mastered by Eric Oehler, of Submersible Studios in Madison, Wis., the album contains complex vocal arrangements and instrumentation that never lose a melodic base. Musically, “Blunt Blade” has themes that vary from moody to joyous and represent the will to overcome difficult circumstances in life.
Blunt Blade is a Winona native and a graduate of Cotter High School. He attended both Saint Mary’s University and Minnesota State College Southeast. The album, “Blunt Blade,” is available for purchase at bluntblademusic.com and can be streamed on most major streaming platforms.
