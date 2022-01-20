Community theater is back! Local 15-year-old Seamus Schwaba is directing the musical he wrote last summer as a community theater production. The show is called “Deep in the City,” and it is a joyful retelling of a traditional Greek myth. All ticket sales to the show will be 100 percent free for all ages. Schwaba already has a professional musical director and stage manager lined up to help him out on this awesome project.
Open auditions will be held on June 18. Performances will be held at the Winona County History Center on July 29-31 at 7 p.m. Schwaba said, “When the pandemic happened, walls were created in the community. I think it’s time we break down those walls and become a family again! I believe this is the perfect show for that.”
If you would like to donate to this project, go to gofund.me/6d47264d.
Schwaba is also looking for a double bass player for the show and a rehearsal space to use one-three times a week. For more information email seamusschwaba@gmail.com.
