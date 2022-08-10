Local resident Todd Pasche, of Minneiska, won the Best of Show Award and People’s Choice Award in the annual National Norwegian-American Folk Art Exhibition at Vesterheim, the National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School.
This judged exhibition is made possible thanks to generous support of the Vesterheim Annual Fund from Decorah Bank & Trust, the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts. It was on display from July 2-30.
Pasche won the awards in the woodworking category for a carved carousel horse.
Pasche said, “In the late 1990s, inspired by Marlin Langseth, I was carving gnomes and trolls to sell at his shop. I have a background in carving carousel animals so I tried to combine the two. The possibilities are endless. I just enjoy creating.”
The exhibition also included knifemaking, metalworking, rosemaling, and weaving categories. Vesterheim, which has some of the most outstanding examples of decorative and folk art in the nation, established the rosemaling exhibition in 1967 and added weaving, woodworking, knifemaking, and metalworking in later years.
Each year, judges award blue, red, and white ribbons, representing points that accumulate over successive exhibitions toward a Vesterheim Gold Medal. Judges also present Honorable Mention and Best of Show Awards, and the public votes for People’s Choice Awards.
Judges this year for woodworking were Kim Glock, Gold Medal woodworker from Decorah, Rebecca Hanna, Gold Medal woodworker from Decorah, and David Kamm, a retired art professor from Decorah.
