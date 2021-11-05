Local writer Richie Swanson’s website, RichieSwanson.com, has been updated so that Richie’s Mississippi River fictions and bird stories can now be read on any new electronic gismo in the entire cyber universe. “Citizen Science and the Solace of Nature”— a brand new column that just appeared in MinnPost.com and other newspapers across Minnesota —leads off the new “Bird Conservation” page.
RichieSwanson.com is a free and open source with stories republished from journals, magazines and newspapers where they originally appeared. The opening of “First Territory” (Sunstone Press 2013) — a novel depicting the U.S. invasion of Yakama Indian homelands in Oregon Territory in 1855 — is at the “novels” page, which also features a Cuba crisis story and a fur trade story on Dakota homelands here on the Mississippi River circa 1819.
You can read “Injun Joe and Princess Wenonah” and other Upper Mississippi stories (two Pushcart nominations) on the “River Fictions” page, and “Spirit Bird” stories at the Creation Stories page. “Spirit Birds” inspire characters and plots beyond human perspectives in Richie’s work. “River Sun Warblers” imagines a luminous yellow bird — who actually nests at the Aghaming refuge — during the dawn of the world, when sunlight and birdsong emerge into frozen and silent darkness.
“Rinehart’s Beach,” “Otter Jack”and other stories on the “Coast Fictions” page depict Indian-white relations on the West Coast during the 19th century, the ramifications of sudden displacement, and also of being born a white “bastard.” You can also read “Cycle of Life” there, a novella where endangered bicyclists fall in love amid a world of endangered wildlife.
Commentary about three Native Minnesota writers (Linda LeGarde Grover, Antoine Treuer, Gwen Westerman) are at the site’s “Column Page,” as are historic columns from passenger pigeon and frozen river walks at Aghaming. “River Bird Blog,” a narrative of a field season and conservation issues at Aghaming, also remains at RichieSwanson.com.
The “Bird Conservation” page also includes Big River Magazine’s story about Aghaming becoming a kind of a nature preserve, and input letters from the Winona Bird Club to the city of Winona regarding conservation in its parks.
Thanks very much for visiting the new website!
