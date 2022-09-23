On October 8, 2022, at 7 p.m., Radaslov Lorkovic will perform at the Winona Arts Center. Drawing from a multitude of influences, ranging from elegant classical and jazz styles to the rawest, most basic blues, country, and soul, Radoslav Lorković has taken on an unusually broad musical spectrum and refined it into his distinctive piano style. His tenure on the R&B and folk circuits has culminated in five critically acclaimed solo recordings.
His 30-year touring career has led him from the taverns of the upper Mississippi River to the castles of Italy, the Canary Islands, the Yup’ik villages of Alaska, The Kennedy Center, and Carnegie Hall.
He began touring at age 20 with Bo Ramsey and the Sliders. In 1990, he made his solo recording debut. Six CDs later, Lorković currently tours the world, regularly appearing at prestigious events such as the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival, WOMAD, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Ottawa folk festivals, Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Mountain Stage, and Prairie Home Companion.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets are available through Eventbrite or Hardt’s Music, 115 East Third Street in Winona. Note: Hardt’s Music is not open on Saturdays.
Coffeehouse opens at 6 p.m. Masks are recommended but not required.
This concert is underwritten by Paul Schollmeier and Efficiency Detectives.
For information on this event and other activities at the Winona Arts Center, please visit www.winonaarts.org.
