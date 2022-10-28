The oldest Norwegian-American male chorus in continuous existence in the USA, the Luren Singers, performed at Winona’s Central Lutheran Church on October 23, an event hosted by the local Sons of Norway chapter. As the melodic tones of this historic choral group delighted attendees, the Sons of Norway announced another event. In January 2023, the Stoughton Dancers will come to Winona for another not to be missed event. Watch the Post for date and time, and be there.
Latest News
- Winona School Board candidates stake out platforms
- Winona City Council candidates share views
- Low water down south slows Winona river traffic
- Enrollment decline slows at WSU, rises at SMU
- Swan watch bus tour Nov. 15
- Learn from the Masters: Putting your garden to bed — shrubs and trees
- Winona Health invites men to ‘A Drink with the Docs’
- Teamsters support Winona Area Humane Society
Most Popular
Articles
- McClellan, Karen Ann (Tofstad)
- Police blotter
- Police blotter
- Reed, Dustin Lee
- Halloween events to check out
- Auditor candidates differ on elections
- Woman charged with assault, sexual abuse
- Jefferson principal jumps into new job
- Water, water everywhere and not a drop to drink
- County proposes discussion on police station
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.