Luren Singers

The oldest Norwegian-American male chorus in continuous existence in the USA, the Luren Singers, performed at Winona’s Central Lutheran Church on October 23, an event hosted by the local Sons of Norway chapter. As the melodic tones of this historic choral group delighted attendees, the Sons of Norway announced another event. In January 2023, the Stoughton Dancers will come to Winona for another not to be missed event. Watch the Post for date and time, and be there.