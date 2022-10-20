The Luren Singers, a male chorus of about 70 singers from all over Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa, will offer their harmonious tones in concert, Sunday, October 23, 3 p.m. at Central Lutheran Church on Huff Street in Winona. This event is hosted by the Sons of Norway, Winona. All are invited to hear the oldest Norwegian-American male chorus in continuous existence in the USA. Their roots go back to 1868 when four homesick immigrants started a male quartet. Their name is related to the lur, which appears in both the name and the emblem of the Luren Singing Society. It is an instrument blown like a trumpet, often made out of a piece of hollowed wood, producing pitches of the harmonic series.
This promises to be an afternoon of musical delight, as people gather in the sanctuary of Central Lutheran for a concert by a group that will head out on tour to Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Estonia in June 2023. You are invited. Don't miss it on Sunday, October 23, at 3 p.m.
