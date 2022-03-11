In April 2021, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing donated over $500 to Winona Volunteer Services by matching patron’s donations to raise funds as part of their popular monthly Jazz Jams. Just 11 months later, generous Jazz Jam patrons have helped contribute over $9,000 to local area nonprofits.
As the first anniversary approaches, the March Jazz Jam will be dedicated to Minnesota FoodShare Month with all proceeds going to Winona Volunteer Services. The Jazz Jam takes place on March 20, 2022, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. in Island City’s taproom.
Everyone wishing to sing, play, or cheer on their friends is welcome join the H3O Jazz Trio at Island City Brewing Company’s monthly Jazz Jam! The brewery follows all current CDC guidelines, and all equipment will be sanitized between performers.
Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune!
Come early to grab a beverage, find a comfy spot in Island City’s taproom, and enjoy an afternoon of great jazz with H3O Jazz Trio … all while showing your support for our community!
An up-to-date schedule is always available at H3OJazz.com. The family-friendly Jazz Jam is free and open to all – young and not so young.
Nominate your favorite local nonprofit via H3O’s website: H3OJazz.com/jazz-jams/non-profit-nominations.html
Please email events@islandcitybrew.com or info@h3ojazz.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.