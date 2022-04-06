The Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest invites you to celebrate National Poetry Month with us on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Blue Heron Coffeehouse, 162 West Second Street in Winona. Light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public. Following social time with music by Flutistry, two special guests will be featured.
“Turn and Turnabout: Contemporary Sonnets” will be presented by Melissa Range. From Melissa: “The sonnet is one of the most flexible of poetic forms, lending itself to all kinds of formal innovations. We will look at a handful of contemporary sonnets and talk about how contemporary poets both follow and break the rules of the sonnet, as well as how the flexibility of the sonnet affects us as readers and inspires us as writers. Time permitting, we may also do a short sonnet exercise!”
Melissa Range is the author of “Scriptorium,” a winner of the 2015 National Poetry Series (Beacon Press, 2016), and “Horse and Rider” (Texas Tech University Press, 2010). Recent poems have appeared in Ecotone, The Iowa Review, The Nation, and Ploughshares. Range is the recipient of awards and fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Rona Jaffe Foundation, the American Antiquarian Society, and the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown. Originally from East Tennessee, she teaches creative writing and American literature at Lawrence University in Wisconsin.
Local sonneteer Ken Mogren will read from his new book of humorous sonnets, “Spunky Grandmas and Other Amusing Characters,” which will be available in May. Retired from the insurance industry, Winona’s sonnet contest inspired Ken to write sonnets and now he is a published poet!
The Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest is an annual event that welcomes entries from around the world to Winona. The 2021 contest received a total of 604 sonnets from poets in 35 U.S. states and 10 other countries. Prizes totaling $3,400 were awarded in four categories: Top Four, Regional, Youth, and Laureates’ Choice.
The contest honors the memory of Maria W. Faust: a Winona State University graduate in communications, a 20-year resident of Winona, an avid supporter of varied local arts, and a lover of poetry. Maria’s husband, Ted Haaland, is the contest’s benefactor, with the goal of keeping Maria’s love of poetry alive in our community and beyond.
In addition to Winona’s Poets Laureate James Armstrong, Ken McCullough, and Emilio DeGrazia, Leslie Schultz, of Northfield, Minn., joined the judges’ panel in 2021. Heidi Bryant is the administrator of the contest. Great River Shakespeare Festival and River Arts Alliance are partners.
To learn more about the Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest, please visit sonnetcontest.org or email entries@sonnetcontest.org. Information about National Poetry Month is available at poets.org/national-poetry-month.
