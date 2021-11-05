The Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts (MCA) and the Saint Mary’s University Department of Theatre and Dance will present the Dance Repertory Company in “Dances from the Nutcracker” Wednesday through Sunday, Dec. 1-5, in the Page Theatre.
Heralding the message of peace on earth, “The Nutcracker” is performed around the globe during the holiday season. Producing this delightful ballet every other holiday season (cancelled last year due to COVID-19), the Dance Repertory Company is back once again with an abridged version of the full-length ballet that brings this magical experience to the Winona area community for its 11th biennial production.
The cast of 30 dancers includes students from Saint Mary’s University and children from Winona and surrounding areas.
“The Nutcracker” will be presented:
•Wednesday, Dec. 1, through Friday, Dec. 3, at 6:30 p.m.
•Saturday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
•Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for students and senior citizens. Tickets may be purchased at MCA, 1164 West Tenth Street in Winona, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:45 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Monday, Nov. 8. For more information about MCA or the Dance Repertory Company, visit mca.smumn.edu, email mca@smumn.edu, or call 507-453-5500.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. The Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts is an affiliate program of Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.
