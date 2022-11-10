The Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts (MCA) and Saint Mary’s University’s department of fine and performing arts will present the Dance Repertory Company II in “Movie Mania, Take 2!”
Back by popular demand, MCA’s young performers will be dancing to well-known movie songs, including “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “O, Brother Where Art Thou?,” and Disney’s “Hercules” and “The Little Mermaid.” The production will also highlight students from the advanced tap class and solo classical pointe variations from the Ballet V-VII Saturday pointe class.
The cast of 16 dancers includes students from Winona and the surrounding areas.
“Movie Mania, Take 2!” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and on Saturday, December 3, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for students and senior citizens.
Tickets may be purchased at the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts office, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:45-6:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday or from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. For more information about MCA or the DRC II, visit mca.smumn.edu/, email mca@smumn.edu, “like” them on Facebook, or call 507-453-5500.
The Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts offers programming in dance, music, visual art, and theatre, year-round. Classes, lessons, workshops, and camps are offered for children ages 18 months and older and for adults at the Valéncia Arts Center, located at 1164 West 10th Street.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, Hiawatha Valley Education Foundation, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. The Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts is an affiliate program of Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.
