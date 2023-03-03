The Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts (MCA), Saint Mary’s University
Department of Fine and Performing Arts, and the Dance Repertory Company (DRC) will present “MCA Celebrates 50 Years of Arts Excellence.”
This production, which showcases students from all of the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts programs, will be presented at 7:30 p.m on Thursday, March 30, and Friday, March 31, and at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, on the Saint Mary’s University’s campus at the Page Theatre. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for students and senior citizens.
This year’s performance incorporates both classical and contemporary dance, including excerpts from “The Sleeping Beauty,” “Le Corsaire,” and “Swan Lake,” a 1920s style jazz piece, and two newly commissioned dance works in the rhythm tap and contemporary dance genres. Additionally, several of MCA’s music division students will present both live and recorded instrumental and vocal music, and visual arts students will be displaying photo and live exhibitions of recent work.
Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, March 1, and may be purchased at the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts office, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. between Monday and Thursday, or on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information about MCA or the DRC, visit mca.smumn.edu, email mca@smumn.edu, “like” them on Facebook, or call 507-453-5500.
The Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts offers programming in dance, music, visual art, and theater year-round. Classes, lessons, workshops, and camps are offered for children ages 18 months and older and for adults at the Valéncia Arts Center, located at 1164 West Tenth Street.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, Hiawatha Valley Education Foundation, and Winona County American Rescue Plan grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. The Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts is an affiliate program of Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.
