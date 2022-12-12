As we head into the cold months of the year, we look for ways to stay warm, engaged, and active. The Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts (MCA) is happy to announce that we are again having our open house and Free-4-All. We hope you will join us on Saturday, January 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for this fun and free event.
● 9 a.m. — Beginning ballet for six- to 10-year-olds (60-minute classes)
● 10 a.m. — “My Grown-Up and Me” for 18 months to three-year-olds and pre-ballet for four-year-olds (30-minute classes)
● 11 a.m. — Beginning contemporary for six- to 10-year-olds and pre-ballet for five-year-olds (30-minute classes)
● 12 p.m. — Beginning hip-hop for six- to 10-year-olds (30-minute classes)
● 1 p.m. — Creative movement for three- to five-year-olds and beginning tap for six- to 10-year-olds (30-minute classes)
● 2 p.m. — Beginning Irish for six- to 10-year-olds (30-minute class)
The open house is an excellent opportunity for parents and students to meet instructors, ask questions about classes or attire, tour the facility, get fitted for shoes, register for classes, have fun with visual art activities similar to the classes we are offering this spring, and enter prize drawings. Families will have the opportunity to win MCA swag, but lucky families could also win tuition discounts or lesson savings. Registration is open, and pre-registration is recommended for the Free-4-All classes. Registration for spring classes has opened as well.
We hope to see you on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Valencia Arts Center (MCA’s home), 1164 West Howard Street, in Winona.
The Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts offers year-round programming in dance, music, visual art, and theatre. Classes, lessons, workshops, and camps are offered for children ages 18 months to adults at the Valéncia Arts Center.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant and especially through the Winona County American Rescue Plan grant. The Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts is an affiliate program of Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.
