The Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts (MCA) invites young dancers, ages 5-13, to audition for our children’s dance concert, “Movie Mania: Take 2,” on Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (doors open at 9:30 a.m.). Auditions will be held in MCA’s home, the Valencia Arts Center, at 1164 West Howard Street in Winona. We will audition dancers interested in tap, ballet, pre-ballet, hip-hop, contemporary, and musical theatre. Dancers are not required to prepare their own pieces, as MCA artistic staff will lead them in dance phrases during the audition. Dancers will audition in groups, as if they were in a class setting.
The creative forces behind this concert, featuring dance works inspired by movies, include Artistic and Dance Program Director and Choreographer Tammy Schmidt, Assistant Director of Dance and Choreographer Jessica Dienger, and Choreographer Elizabeth Hinz.
If cast, dancers can expect rehearsals once a week until the week of performances, when tech/dress rehearsals will take place over a few consecutive days leading up to opening night.
Performances will be December 2 at 6 p.m. and December 3 at 3 p.m. in the Academy Theatre at the Valencia Arts Center located at 1164 West Howard Street in Winona. Tickets are $5 for students, seniors, and veterans and $10 for adults. Tickets will go on sale November 21 and will be available to purchase in the MCA office during business hours or one hour prior to the performance. Cash or check only. Inquire at the box office for accessible seating options.
For more information, call 507-453-5500, or email mca@smumn.edu.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. MCA’s productions are further supported by the Hiawatha Education Foundation and funds awarded through a Winona County American Rescue Plan grant.
