On Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, the ‘Mega’ Jazz Jam will welcome all three jazz at Saint Mary’s groups from 2:30-3:30 p.m. for their Jazz Final and the regular jazz Jam from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., all in support of Winona Immigration Network.
In April, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing Company began raising funds for area nonprofits as part of their popular monthly Jazz Jams. The continuing generosity of Jazz Jam patrons resulted a $600 being donated to the Winona Main Street Program in November bringing total contributions to area nonprofits to over $6,000 this year.
The Winona Immigration Network assists refugees from the southern border seeking asylum. On December 14 the group plans to welcome a person from Columbia. The organization is sponsored by numerous area churches including Central Lutheran, Faith Lutheran, Cedar Valley Lutheran, First Congregational UCC and Grace Presbyterian in Winona and St Paul’s in Lewiston.
The afternoon will kick off with Saint Mary’s Workshop Jazz Combo, Jazz Combo 1, and Jazz Ensemble performing their Jazz Final from 2:30-3:30 p.m. All other “jammers” will have the option to perform from 3:30-5:30 p.m. (with or without masks) and all equipment will be sanitized.
Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune.
Come early to grab a beverage, find a comfy spot in Island City’s taproom, and enjoy an afternoon of great jazz with H3O Jazz Trio, all while showing your support for our community.
An up-to-date schedule is always available at H3OJazz.com. The family-friendly Jazz Jam is free and open to all – young and not so young.
Nominate your favorite local nonprofit via H3O’s website: http://H3OJazz.com/jazz-jams/non-profit-nominations.html.
Please email events@islandcitybrew.com or info@h3ojazz.com for more information.
H3O Jazz Trio features a father and his two sons. Now in their 10th year, the trio began playing together when the younger son, Max, was only 14 years old. Along with older brother Hans on drums and vibes and dad Eric on the piano, the group was asked to play for a private pool party and haven’t stopped since.
A. Eric Heukeshoven is an assistant professor of music and director of jazz studies at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. Hans Heukeshoven is a 2014 graduate of Saint Mary’s with degrees in music performance and computer science and works as a software engineer. Max Heukeshoven is a 2019 graduate of Saint Mary’s with music industry degree.
H3O Jazz Trio performs a wide variety of jazz styles including original music. They have worked as the rhythm section for numerous area professionals including Minnesota Music Hall of Fame’s Les Fields, The D’Sievers, and Dr. John Paulson. Recent appearances include Blooming Grounds Coffeehouse, Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse, Rochester City Jazz Fest, Castle Community, Midwest Music Fest, Great River Shakespeare Festival, HBC25’s Artwork Winona, Free Family Concert Series, Winona County Historical Society, Steele County Historical Society, Minnesota Marine Art Museum, Winghaven Pizza Farm, Salem Glen Winery, Merrick State Park, Grace Presbyterian Church, Faith Lutheran Church, Central Lutheran Church, Lutheran Campus Center, and private events. The Winona, MN trio hosts a monthly Jazz Jam at Island City Brewing Company usually on the third Sunday of every month from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
More information about the H3O Jazz Trio and current calendar can be found on their website – H3OJazz.com.
