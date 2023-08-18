After a hiatus due to COVID, the exhibit committee of the Winona Arts Center (WAC) is pleased to host an exhibit featuring the works of WAC members. The show will run from September 17 through November 15, 2023, with an opening reception on September 17 from 1-4 p.m. Eligibility requirements include current membership in the Winona Arts Center, and submissions can include any works completed in the past two years that have not been shown previously at the WAC. There is no entrance fee. Members can enter one piece, and all media are eligible. Work can be submitted at the WAC on September 7, 2023, from 3-6 p.m. or by appointment. Items can be for sale or for exhibit only. There will be a 25% commission fee on works sold from the exhibit. All members were mailed an entrance form with information on types and sizes related to the works. For more information, please contact Fran Goodin at fmgoodin@gmail.com.
For more information on this event and other activities at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.