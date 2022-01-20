Mid West Music Fest (MWMF) will be holding the 13th annual Winona festival on April 29-30, 2022. The festival, previously held virtually in 2020 and at a smaller scale in 2021, will return to the original multi-venue, multi-stage, multi-genre format made popular by founder Sam Brown. Started as an AmeriCorps project in 2009, Mid West Music Fest is now a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission of bringing the community together to support artists, live music, education and economic development.
The festival expanded to La Crosse, Wis., in 2016. Dates for the La Crosse festival are September 16-17, 2022.
Festival Line Up highlights include Friday headliner HALEY — who first played the fest in 2012 — and Saturday headliner Poliça — a beloved Minnesota local group which has had success both in the region and abroad. Other bands include Minneapolis favorites Humbird, Bad Bad Hats, and Graveyard Club, emerging superstars Durry, Papa Mbye, and Gully Boys, as well as Winona locals Karate Chop, Silence, Sleeping Jesus, and Afflatus.
To see the full line up, visit MWMF’s website www.midwestmusicfest.org or follow us on social media. Tickets available online now at bit.ly/MWMF-Winona-2022-Tickets.
As part of its mission as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, MWMF keeps ticket prices low and relies on the generous support of donors. If you are interested in donating to Mid West Music Fest, please contact Executive Director Dylan Hilliker at dylan@midwestmusicfest.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.