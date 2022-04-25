Mid West Music Fest (MWMF) is coming back to the river next week for the 13th annual Winona festival this weekend on April 29 and 30, 2022. The festival, previously held virtually in 2020 and at a smaller scale in 2021, is returning to its roots as a multi-venue, multi-stage, multi-genre festival held across Winona.
"MWMF is a music discovery festival for all those in the driftless who want to find their favorite new band,” said MWMF Executive Director Dylan Hilliker. “The fest is special because you get to see the camaraderie between bands. It feels like a family atmosphere and really gets you invested and immersed in the art.”
The fest will be held at various venues across Winona, including Levee Park, No Name Bar, Island City Brewing Company, and more. Each venue has a unique set of bands covering every genre from rock n’ roll to pop to bluegrass. Peter’s Biergarten will also be making its debut as a venue this year.
“Mid West Music Fest is a great event because it draws attention to the thriving local and regional music scene, while simultaneously getting artists exposure, and driving business to locally owned small businesses in downtown Winona and La Crosse,” said Brian Knouft, co-owner of No Name Bar.
Festival line up highlights include Friday headliner HALEY — who first played the fest in 2012 — and Saturday headliner POLICA — a beloved Minnesota local group who has had success both in the region and abroad. Other bands include Minneapolis favorites Humbird, Bad Bad Hats, and Graveyard Club, emerging superstars Durry, Papa Mbye, and Gully Boys, as well as Winona locals Karate Chop, Silence, Sleeping Jesus, and Afflatus. There will also be free events on Saturday morning at Levee Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., including a maker’s market, several performances, yoga, and more.
Tickets for the two-day fest are on sale starting at $70, with single-day and student tickets also available at bit.ly/MWMF-Winona-2022-Tickets.
Started by Sam Brown as an AmeriCorps project in 2009, Mid West Music Fest is now a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission of bringing the community together to support artists, live music, education and economic development. The festival began in Winona, and expanded with a second weekend festival in La Crosse in 2016.
The event will also be brought to you by MWMF’s community sponsors and partners in both Winona and La Crosse.
To see the full line up, visit www.midwestmusicfest.org or follow us on social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.