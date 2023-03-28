Mid West Music Fest (MWMF) is returning to the river for its fourteenth annual Winona festival this summer on May 12 and 13, 2023. The multivenue, multistage, and multigenre festival will be held across Winona at seven venues, featuring more than 70 regional and national acts.
The fest will be held at various venues across Winona including No Name Bar, Island City Brewing Company, Peter's Biergarten, The Eagles Club, and a main stage at Levee Park. Each venue has a unique set of bands, covering every genre from rock ’n’ roll to hip-hop to punk to bluegrass.
Festival lineup highlights include Friday headliner NNAMDÏ, a Chicago-based multi-instrumentalist who was named the 2020 Chicagoan of the year, and Saturday headliner Your Smith, aka Caroline Smith, the Minnesota indie pop sensation who is returning to the festival for the first time since headlining in 2014.
Other bands include Minnesota favorites Nur-D, Gully Boys, and Early Eyes; festival staples like The People Brothers Band, We Are The Willows, and Sleeping Jesus; emerging talents like Raffaella and Pit Stop; international acts Ultrabomb and The Bar Stool Preachers; as well as Winona locals Texas Toast, The Ultrasounds, and Sheep for Wheat. There will also be free events on Saturday at Levee Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., including a maker’s market, several performances, yoga, and more.
Tickets for the two-day fest are on sale starting at $70, with single-day passes coming later in March.
Started by Sam Brown as an AmeriCorps project in 2009, Mid West Music Fest is now a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission of bringing the community together to support artists, live music, education, and economic development. The festival began in Winona and expanded with a second weekend festival in La Crosse in 2016.
The event will also be brought to you by MWMF’s community sponsors and partners in both Winona and La Crosse.
To see the full lineup, visit MWMF’s website (www.midwestmusicfest.org) or follow us on social media.
Tickets available online now at tixr.com/groups/midwestmusicfest.
Find the festival on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MWMFest and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/mwmfest/.
