Mid West Music Fest returns

by CESAR SALAZAR
Minneapolis-based synth-pop band Poliça is slated to perform at the Levee Park main stage at 10:15 p.m. on April 30 as part of the 2022 Mid West Music Fest (MWMF). Poliça is set to play alongside over 70 bands over the two days of MWMF to be held across multiple venues in Winona.
The performance will mark the first time Poliça will attend MWMF and is stirring excitement for both the organizers and the band.
“If I could see all of [the bands] I would, but I think [one of] the ones to check out for sure are Poliça on Saturday night,” MWMF Executive Director Dylan Hilliker said in an interview. “... They’re one of the biggest bands of Minneapolis and one of the most influential bands, I would say, on that scene.”
Formed in 2011, Poliça is led by duo singer/songwriter Channy Leaneagh and producer Ryan Olson with bassist Chris Bierden and drummers Drew Christopherson and Ben Ivascu. The band’s biography on Spotify describes its music as “blending elements of dream pop, R&B, and electronic music into their own expressive style.”
“We’re looking forward to starting playing shows again and MWMF will be our first one since fall,” Leaneagh said in an interview. “It’ll be really nice having a stage here.” She continued, “We have done a lot of festivals around the entire world. This is our first one at MWMF.”
Poliça will be playing a mix of newer, never-heard-live songs and older hits, according to Leaneagh. “We’re going to be playing a couple of new songs we’ve just released,” Leaneagh said. “Two singles we released: we released a single called ‘Rotting,’ and we just released another song called ‘Alive.’ So we’re going to be playing those. We also have a lot of new songs we haven’t played yet in the U.S. as our tour was canceled after we released our record ‘When We Stay Alive’ in 2020. We’re going to be playing a lot of songs that people might not have heard live. We always drop in some of our favorite oldies as well.”
Leaneagh loves the euphoric feeling of making and listening to music. “Time goes by and you don’t even notice it, and you feel your heart beat faster,” Leanneagh said. “You feel more awake, more alive, and invigorated. You can lose yourself, and that’s what I feel when making music. I love to make music with other people.” She continued, “I love the visceral feeling I get from listening to music. I love listening to music live as well; I love to watch a good performer.”
According to Leaneagh, Poliça makes music in a collaborative manner. “We really inspire each other and by that I mean a lot of the stuff I write is sort of based on the mood of the music that Olson makes,” Leaneagh said. “From that, [Bierden, Christopher, Ivascu] are kind of working off of their inspiration from the melodies I sing and the lyrics of Olson’s production. We’re kind of an assembly-line band, and we’re all reacting to each other and vibing off of each other.”
Among the scores of other bands playing MWMF, various different genres and styles will be performed, such as HALEY’s slowcore, indie rock, and Abby Hamilton’s indie country, folk-rock.
The Mid West Music Fest serves as a way to celebrate and discover musicians from around the region. “A festival is a great time to just check out a bunch of different bands that you maybe wouldn’t have heard before,” Leaneagh said.
“We’re exposing people to new music that they might not have previously seen in Winona,” Hilliker said. “That’s what the festival is at all times, but I think this year especially we’re really focusing on making it a music discovery festival.”
More information and tickets can be found at www.midwestmusicfest.org. Hilliker explained that festival-goers can download the “Mid West Music Fest” app on their phones to help schedule the various events and shows they’d like to attend. “You have to make the most out of your ticket,” Hilliker said. He continued, “Make your schedule beforehand and just try to get the most out of it that you can.”
