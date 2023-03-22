The Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street, is pleased to present Mike Munson in concert on April 1, 2023, at 7 p.m. Munson will be accompanied by Mikkel Beckman on the washboard.
Mike Munson is an adept slide guitar player who has built a career on solid songwriting and a reverence for tradition. He deftly blends dark lyrics, intricate fingerpicking, and hypnotic rhythms. His sound marks the similarities and highlights the distance between blues, American primitive guitar, and early rock ’n’ roll. Munson has collaborated with Mikkel Beckman for a number of years, and they enjoy playing together regularly.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Hardt’s Music until 4 p.m. on March 31 or through Eventbrite. Coffeehouse and gallery open at 6 p.m.
Masks are encouraged but not required. For more information on this event or other events at the Winona Arts Center, please visit www.winonaarts.org.
